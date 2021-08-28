Trustbridge Hospice Care holds local job fair

Trustbridge Hospice Care, a local nonprofit, recently held a job fair in Boca Raton. As reported by WPTV, the nonprofit is looking for positions to help care for those in hospice care.

Image courtesy of WPTV

Trustbridge Hospice Care held a job fair to find several positions to fill. The job fair occurred in Boca Raton.

“We see patients in Broward and Palm Beach County. We do care for nearly 1800 patients on a daily basis. It’s just an integral thing we need to do for these patients,” says recruiter for Trustbridge Deborah Weiner.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that overall employment of home health and personal care aides is expected to grow 34% by 2029. It is expected to grow faster than any other type of job.

Weiner states that patients need hospital beds, supplies, durable medical equipment drivers and staff that can help provide those materials. “So, everything is very integral and just important to make sure that we have enough staff to make sure these patients are cared for,” says Weiner.

“Working at hospice is a calling. It does take a specific care set for that and people who really want to make a difference,” says registered nurse William Hiers.