Teen Mentors Needed for Fuller Center Promise Program

Fuller Center, a non-profit focused on embracing, educating and empowering under resourced children and families to achieve their full potential, will launch The Promise Program with 16 teenage participants this October. The program is looking for interested participants to enroll. Fuller Center will provide teens (16-22) with access to a positive, caring relationship with a non-parental adult mentor or coach. Palm Beach County Youth Services Department provided the grant for this program with the goal of providing teens with the leadership skills and work experience they need to be successful, self-sustaining, productive members of the community.

The Promise Program will provide teens with the opportunity to develop soft skills and good work habits, all necessary for future academic and employment success. Teens will build relationships with people of varied backgrounds and experiences. Teen leaders will have a contract and depending on attendance, commitment, follow-through and level of responsibility, the teen will be paid a (small) monthly stipend. An adult mentor or coach will supervise each participant and each teen will develop and create a project.

Students can develop a program in their area of interest, such as the arts, animation, sports, early childhood development and more. In addition, the teens will get help with college and job applications. Teens will also work in partnership with Fuller Center staff gaining real world hands-on work related experiences and learning the importance of accountability, responsibility, dependability, commitment and the ability to work with others- all lessons best learned when provided the opportunity for experience.

The Sunrise Rotary will work with the teen leaders to teach them about different occupations, and the Center welcomes other caring adults who would like to join in making an impact in our community.

To learn more, please contact Olga Bearhope, Volunteer & Mentor Manager, at 561-391-7274, Ext. 136.