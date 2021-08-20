South Florida events and activities this weekend

This weekend, restaurants and other businesses in Boca Raton and surrounding areas are hosting fun events. Listed below are activities to participate in.

Aug. 20:

Join local author, Jane “Goldie” Winn at 6 p.m. for a book signing event. Winn will share about her book “Rainbow In The Night: A Journey of Redemption” and why she spent several years writing it. The event is located at 2400 NW Boca Raton Blvd. RSVP by calling 215-990-7752.

Tonight at 8:30 p.m., Biergarten is having a live band. Guests can enjoy music from Prince, Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Bruno Mars and more. Biergarten is located at 309 Via de Palmas, #90.

Aug. 21:

Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., join Dani La Barrie for a guided meditation session at South Beach Pavillion. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, water, sunscreen and comfortable clothes. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.

Spend a few hours of fun at Weekend Garden Play in Delray Beach. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., children can play and explore in the garden. Painting on the mural wall and climbing the swing ladders are also fun garden activities. Tickets are $5 per child and $4 for members. Weekend Garden Play is located at 137 SW 2nd Ave.

Aug. 22:

Crazy Uncle Mike’s is hosting a Women of Pop and Rock Brunch & Bingo from noon until 3 p.m. Bingo will have four rounds with prizes given out each round. Crazy Uncle Mike’s is located at 6450 N. Federal Hwy. Guests must RSVP by calling 561-931-2889.

Painting With a Twist is back this weekend in Deerfield Beach. From 7-9 p.m., guests can paint their own creations of the Milky Way while enjoying alcoholic beverages. The event is BYOB and is located at 1185 S. Federal Hwy. Tickets are 438 and can be purchased here.