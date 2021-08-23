B’nai Torah Congregation Invites Community to Free Selichot Service Saturday Night in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Free Selichot Service by B’nai Torah Congregation, which ushers in the themes and melodies of the approaching High Holy Days. Selichot or slichot are Jewish penitential poems and prayers, especially those said in the period leading up to the High Holidays, and on fast days. In Hebrew, selichot translates to “forgiveness.”

WHEN: Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9:00pm

WHERE: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, Florida. Virtual Option to be available as well after registering.

WHO: Rabbi David Steinhardt, Rabbi David Englander, Cantor Magda Fishman and Special Guest Cantor Dov Keren

DETAILS: This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the synagogue at 561-392-8566.

Sample Selichot service (from last year) in first five minutes of video: https://vimeo.com/showcase/bnaitorahbocaexperience5781.

About Selichot

For many Jews, the High Holiday season begins with Rosh Hashanah and the start of the new month of Tishrei. Jewish tradition, however, teaches that the preceding month of Elul is a time of soul-searching and reflection to prepare oneself for the magnitude of the Days of Awe. It is during this time that we observe Selichot. In the broadest definition, selichot are penitential prayers said before and during the High Holidays and other fast days throughout the year. But the term first appears as a reference to the biblical verses that were added to the Yom Kippur liturgy. Eventually, the holiday prayers were combined with general prayers of repentance. The prayer book of Rav Amram Gaon, from the ninth century, for example, includes a collection of these poetic writings and meditations. While these prayers were initially only recited during the days between Rosh HaShanah and Yom Kippur, the custom developed to use them in the days beforehand as well.