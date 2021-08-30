Scott Zolak apologizes for comments made to Cam Newton

Image courtesy of Boston.com

Former Patriots quarterback-turned-broadcaster Scott Zolak apologies after insinuating that rap music was distracting Cam Newton.

As reported by Sporting News, Zolak made his comments during the 98.5 The Sport’s Hub Patriots pregame show on Aug. 19.

Zolak stated that Newton’s music was distracting him in between throws. “I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam. In between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking,” says Zolak.

The broadcaster also stated that Newton wasn’t taking his return to football seriously after being absent for five days because of a Coivd-19 protocol violation. “He came out [after his absence], he’s still jacking around. It just looks like Mac came to work today and he didn’t,” says Zolak.

Zolak’s comments were met with criticism and some even compared Newton’s dancing to Tom Brady’s dancing during practices. Zolak has since apologized publicly on Aug. 29. He also states that he apologized to Newton directly during the team’s trip to New Jersey.

“I was trying to evaluate Cam through the process of his first couple of throws, and I blamed music for being a distraction in his preparation in between a couple of throws he had. And I reference the genre of rap that was being played,” says Zolak.

“That’s something I know that’s drawn attention for being racially insensitive. I’m sorry for that comment. I didn’t need to make that comment. I should not even ever bring any sort of music into play, because I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head.”