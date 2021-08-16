Salvation Army Area Commander Accepted Into Leadership Palm Beach County Engage Program

Major James Hall

Major James (Chip) Hall one of 48 professionals selected for esteemed program

Boca Raton, FL – Major James Hall, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has been accepted into the 2021-22 Leadership Engage Program, Leadership Palm Beach County’s flagship program. Leadership Engage, presented by iTHINK Financial, is a highly selective 10-month program which unites community leaders and offers participants a transformative learning experience and a powerful network, with the intent to better Palm Beach County.

Participants from diverse industries and backgrounds gain a deeper understanding of their own leadership

styles and learn how they can make significant contributions in the community. With many industries still

adapting to the changes ushered in by COVID-19, the Engage Class of 2022 is joining the Leadership

Palm Beach County family at a time when community involvement is more appreciated than ever.

“In reviewing the list of the other LPBC members,” said Major Hall, “I am tremendously excited and

humbled to be a part of the 2021 Class. I am looking forward to getting to know everyone and especially

focus on making a better community through collaborative efforts. It’s going to be a great ride … and

I’m all in!”

The 48 class members were selected for their leadership and service in their professional and civic lives.

They will meet each month from September through May to explore program topics such as agriculture,

education, public safety, and healthcare. Class members will also divide into smaller groups and work on

their chosen “Engage Forward” projects, the Leadership Palm Beach County civic engagement initiative

benefiting local non-profits and aimed at tackling challenges facing the region.

The mission of LPBC is to educate and unite leaders to build a better community, and the 48 new class

members look forward to furthering this mission.

Leadership Palm Beach County, Inc., is an educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to foster

awareness of community issues and promote efficient communication and cooperative relationships

between existing and emerging community leaders. LPBC’s stated mission is to educate and unite leaders

to build a better community. Initiated in 1983 through a collaborative effort of the local Chambers of

Commerce, LPBC has prepared nearly 3,000 adult and youth graduates for enhanced community

leadership roles. Learn more about LPBC at: LeadershipPBC.org.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an

evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need

in His name without discrimination for 99 years.