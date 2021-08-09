Rules of the Road for Bicycles Updated in Florida

By: Robert S Weinroth

New bicycle regulations went into effect in the state of Florida on July 1st! .

These new regulations apply to all bicyclists and include how bicyclists ride on county streets. Visit FLSsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/950 to learn more about the new regulations.

All bicycle riders and passengers under age 16 are required by Florida Law to wear a helmet. Always wear a properly fitted helmet and securely fasten the strap.

Cyclists can only ride two abreast in a bike lane if it is wide enough to fit both riders and clearly designated by pavement markers and signs that it is a bike lane.

Ridering two abreast is also allowed if the bike lane is separated from traffic by a physical barrier. Otherwise, all bicyclists must now ride single file and as close as possible to the curb or edge of the roadway to give passing traffic a minimum of three feet to pass.

Cyclists may only ride more than two abreast if riding on a designated bike path.

Motorists must ensure at least three feet of space when passing riders and remain a safe distance behind the cyclists until able to pass. Also new, motorists wanting to make a right turn must be at least 20 feet past the bicyclists before making that turn.

When cycling groups are at a stop sign, the cyclists must come to a complete stop. Motor vehicles must allow one group of ten cyclists to travel through the intersection before moving forward.

Please take the time to learn the new rules of the road.