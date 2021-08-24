Residents can enjoy two traveling exhibits from the Boca Raton History Museum

The Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum currently has two traveling exhibits at Sugar Sand Park and Lynn University that will be on display until the end of next month.

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, recently invited the public to view two traveling exhibits.

“These colorful and informative traveling exhibitions are perfect for anyone interested in the history of Boca Raton, and the fascinating and fearless men and women behind its development and growth,” says Csar.

While the museum has been closed due to the pandemic, the Historical Society has used this time to renovate the museum, which will re-open later this year.

“Life’s a Beach” is the first exhibit that is on display until Sept. 7 at Sugar Sand Park. This exhibit features the beaches of Boca Raton from South Inlet up to north of Palmetto Park Rd. Life’s a Beach explores the history of the coast- from the first pre-Columbian settlers up to the present day. The exhibit is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Over Boca Raton” features “then” and “now” aerial shots of Boca Raton. Visitors of this exhibit are able to see how the city has developed throughout several years. The “then” photos are from the collection of the museum. The “now” shots are provided by local photographers Courtenay Gilbert and Peter Lorber. The exhibit is located at Lynn University on North Military Trail.

As the city awaits the museum’s re-opening, history enthusiasts can enjoy these exhibits while enjoying the locations of Boca Raton.

For more information, call 561-395-6766 or visit www.bocahistory.org.