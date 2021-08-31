Rapid Response to Hurricane Ida

Team Ready To Deploy (Dan, Bob, Joyce, Allan, Major Serge

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County mobilizes resources to aid victims of the hurricane

Boca Raton, FL – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has deployed two Emergency Disaster vehicles to the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast, to provide food and services to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The local team consists of 4 trained disaster workers departed at 1:00pm from our headquarters at 2100 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

“The Salvation Army has a long history of serving those affected by natural and man-made disasters,” said Major James Hall. “In fact, one of our current team members also served during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina sixteen years ago.” The Salvation Army will be present to provide meals, hydration, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and other disaster workers.

The Salvation Army asks people who want to help those affected by Hurricane Ida to visit www.salvationarmyusa.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). 100% of donations received will be applied directly for this effort. At this time, no in-kind donations will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Major James Hall and/or Major Leisa Hall, Area Commanders of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County at 561.686.3530 or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army (established in 1865) has been serving Palm Beach County since 1922 as an evangelical part of the universal Christian church supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.