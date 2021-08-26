Quest Diagnostics Acquires Boca Raton-based Nationwide Laboratory Services

Quest Diagnostics, the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has acquired select assets of Nationwide Laboratory Services (NLS), an independent clinical diagnostics laboratory headquartered in Boca Raton, FL with over 25 years of patient-centric service throughout the country.

With the acquisition, Quest will broaden access to diagnostic innovation and insights empowering better health for more communities in South Florida. Testing services provided by NLS will transition to Quest’s full-service laboratory in Miramar, FL. Quest will also acquire select patient service sites in South Florida.

“Access to quality, innovative, and cost-effective laboratory services is more important now than ever, given the twin health threats of COVID-19 and delays in medical care caused by the pandemic,” said Alan Myers, Vice President and General Manager, Southeast Region, Quest Diagnostics. “We look forward to delivering diagnostic insights for COVID-19 and a range of other medical conditions to help empower better care and outcomes, particularly for communities in South Florida.”

“It was vital to pass our valued clients and patients to an organization with the same guiding principles and patient-centric focus,” said Dean Morris, CEO and Corporate Counsel, Nationwide Laboratory Services. “It was a competitive bidding process, but Quest’s vision, reputation, and leadership made the choice clear cut.”

Based in Secaucus, NJ, Quest Diagnostics operates major laboratory facilities in Tampa as well as Miramar and over 50 patient sites across Florida. Its services include COVID-19 testing through several leading retail providers and its own QuestDirect consumer-initiated testing platform, which offers a $0 out-of-pocket cost test option.

In addition, Quest collaborates with community and healthcare organizations to help close gaps in care for underserved communities in Florida through its Tackle Your Testing program.