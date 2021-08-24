Preparing for Standardized Tests
- Students now encounter standardized tests at nearly every level of their education, from primary school to graduate school.
- No matter how many times they take it, it doesn’t get any less nerve-wracking. Here are some tips for keeping your student sharp on test day, no matter how old they are.
- Fuel Up
- Make sure to get a good breakfast and a good night’s sleep every day of standardized testing. Send your student with everything they’ll need for success, including pencils, an eraser, paper and any paperwork that needs to be filled out. Look at what they’re allowed to have during the test and make sure to clean out backpacks and remove any forbidden items before testing starts.
- Get Ahead of the Game
- Long before testing starts, encourage skills that will help students be successful. Reading and reading comprehension are important during timed standardized testing, so encourage your student to read, even if it’s comic books. Testing also measures critical thinking, so talk to your student about their ideas and opinions to try to encourage these kinds of skills.
- Know What to Expect
- Most teachers will send home information about the test, including class preparations and schedules. Look for information about format, scoring, when the results will be in, how the class is preparing, what the test’s implications are and any specific ways you can help your student get ready.
- Practice, Practice, Practice
- Look at your student’s performance and target, in particular, any areas where they’re struggling. You can look for workbooks or download practice tests for them to complete. Make sure to keep time on these tests, just like what will happen in real life. Set small goals to help them build confidence and measure progress.
- The most important thing to remember about standardized testing is to prepare and be positive. A confident, at-ease test taker is the best kind of test taker. If you’re nervous, be careful not to let your child know.
- If your child is prone to anxiety, practice relaxation techniques that can help them ease their nerves during the test, such as deep breathing or counting backward from 10.
