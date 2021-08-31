Published On: Tue, Aug 31st, 2021

PHYSICAL WEAKNESS; POTENT HEART AND MIND! S.L.

Learn from one not intimidated by infirmity!

Have you ever heard about Blaise Pascal? He was a major historical figure, a man with many health problems throughout his life. Despite illness, Pascal had a most brilliant mind. His inventions, sayings, and writings influence us to this day. In my new vlog – ‘PHYSICAL WEAKNESS; POTENT HEART AND MIND! – I talk about this great man’s life, sharing relevant lessons his work has brought into our own lives. Make sure you watch and share my vlog with many! S.L.

