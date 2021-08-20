Mary Sol González and Yulimar Trumbo – Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI)

Research Park at FAU, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI) and SBDC at FAU announce partnership to serve the Latin America Entrepreneurs

Boca Raton, FL – Earlier this week, the Research Park at FAU, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI) and SBDC at FAU have announced a partnership to serve the Latin America entrepreneurs and companies relocating to the area and serve as a soft landing initiative as part of the Global Ventures Program from Research Park.

The Research Park at FAU’s entrepreneurial initiative and soft-landing center, Global Ventures at FAU assists second-stage international and domestic technology-based companies scale up to sustainable enterprises. Global Ventures at FAU specializes in working with businesses in the fields of healthcare, sensors and embedded networks, Marine Science, Ocean Engineering, Environmental Sciences, and Computational Science. Global Ventures’ clients become part of the FAU community with access to all the resources and benefits that it confers.

“Global Ventures at FAU, as an initiative working with international and domestic companies with strong ties to Latin America, it was a natural next step to partner with the Hispanic Entrepreneurship Initiative (HEI) and SBDC at FAU to provide culturally informed services to Latin American companies seeking to expand to the U.S market,” added Idalia Lazo, Program Manager of Global Ventures at FAU. “Together, Global Ventures, HEI and SBDC will ensure companies can succeed in the U.S, generate job opportunities and become part of the South Florida community.”

The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative – HEI empowers Hispanic entrepreneurs to create and operate a successful business in South Florida through Training and Mentoring. We help entrepreneurs create a roadmap to success in adopting US business and entrepreneurial culture.

“The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative” is honored to be partnering with the Research Park at FAU and SBDC,” said Mary Sol González CEO Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative. “This collaboration, as part of our Opportunities Development Ecosystem, enhances our capacity building initiatives such as our Business Accelerator and Business Immersion Programs and allows technology businesses coming to our area to have support in the acculturation process.”

The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), an SBA program for more than 45 years, offers high-level consulting and training to small and medium-sized businesses owners and entrepreneurs in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The Florida SBDC at FAU provides specialized services in government contracting, access to capital, export marking plans, business valuations, disaster recovery plans, technology commercialization and more. Business consultations are confidential, one-on-one, either virtual or in-person.

“Partnering with the Hispanic Entrepreneurship Initiative (HEI) and Global Ventures at FAU to provide technical assistance and resources to international companies is a great opportunity for the future,” said Sandra Marin, regional director of the Florida SBDC at FAU. “Together we are enhancing regional economic development by attracting and retaining technology-based foreign direct investments.”

For more information on this partnership, please head to www.heiflorida.org.