Palm Beach County announces new round of mortgage assistance

Palm Beach County will be starting a second round of mortgage assistance for homeowners. As reported by WPTV, the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Mortgage Assistance Program will allow new applicants to apply for financial assistance.

Some things that applicants can apply for are assistance in delinquent first mortgage, escrow payments, second mortgages and late fees.

Other things applicants can apply for are special assessments, condominium, and homeowners’ association payments and other mortgage associated costs relating to Covid-19.

The county states that $10,000 and no more than six months of assistance will be provided to income-eligible households. These households must be income-eligible, have at least one month delinquent in their home mortgage, escrow payments or condominium and homeowners’ payments.

Residents can begin submitting applications online from August 16 to September 7.