Obituary: Marilyn Kaplan Fox Gache

Marilyn Kaplan Fox Gache died on July 26, 2021, at her home in Delray Beach, Florida, at the age of 91. Marilyn was born February 23, 1930 to Samuel and Kate Kaplan of Long Beach, NY. She attended Long Beach High School and the University of Miami in Florida.

Marilyn loved life, her family, and the many friends she made along the way. She could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Curious and well read, Marilyn was always ready to offer an opinion and at the same time listen respectively to someone else’s beliefs. A diehard sports fan, she could always be heard cheering the loudest for her Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes or Cleveland Browns and, a moment later screaming at the referees for any blown calls.

First married to Allan M. Fox of Cleveland, Ohio and later met and married Donald Gache of Miami Beach, Florida. Marilyn and Donald were soulmates for almost 36 years, traveling the world over together. Throughout their years, every week Donald would place fresh cut flowers on her table as an expression of his love. Donald passed away July 30, 2018.

Marilyn is survived by her three children, son, Steven Fox (Linda) of Greenwich, CT, daughter, Catherine Biskind (Ted) of Gates Mills, OH and daughter, Patti Fox (Peter Ralby) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Four grandchildren, Tessa Fox, David Fox, Lily Fox and Chloe Biskind. Stepson, Ronald Gache (Missy) and their daughter Katie. Loving nieces and nephews, Kandi, Katie, David, Jason, Francine, Nora and Andrew. Our family would also like to recognize Marly and Tim for the care, compassion and friendship they provided Marilyn these past few years.