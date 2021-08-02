Nonprofits First Call For Nominations

2020 Honorees Group

Celebrating the Achievements of the Nonprofit Community, Nonprofits First Fifth Annual Hats off Nonprofit Awards Is Set for October 5 for the First Time at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Nominations Are Open Through Aug 16

Boca Raton, FL -Nonprofits First announces the return of the in-person event, the Fifth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards to be held for the first time in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, October 5 from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm.

The Hats Off Nonprofit Awards celebrates and honors nonprofit organizations of the Palm Beach County nonprofit sector and the professionals and volunteers behind the hundreds of charities who contribute to making our community strong. The event is chaired by Natalie Alvarez, of Key Private Bank.

The call for nominations is open now through August 16 at 5 pm for each category and can be made online at www.hatsoffawards.org.

“We are so excited to be honoring our amazing, talented and dedicated nonprofit organizations for their work during yet another challenging year! They deserve to be recognized now more than ever! Reuniting the nonprofit sector and celebrating the fortitude of our community leaders and volunteers is something we should all be excited about. Please nominate as many worthy nonprofit organizations as possible in any one or more of our 11 categories, we will be together “in person” finally” said Jessica Cecere, Chief Executive Officer of Nonprofits First.

Nominations are accepted in 11 categories: Nonprofit of the Year (small, medium, and large); Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year; Nonprofit MVP, Nonprofit Professional of the Year; Nonprofit Executive of the Year; and Lifetime Achievement; Hats Off to Heroes Award; and Community Collaborators Award.

New this year is the Nonprofit Innovation Award. This award recognizes creative and nontraditional approaches to solving community challenges. This award is intended to honor true innovation in the work of a nonprofit and is not intended to recognize overall organizational achievements. Nominated nonprofit innovations should bring creative solutions to community challenges and employ a variety of strategies in developing these solutions and services. In addition, awards for Best Hat and People’s Choice are awarded the night of the event.

“This will be an unforgettable night to honor our nonprofit community, staff and volunteers at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Cohen Pavilion for the first time” said Jessica Cecere, Chief Executive Officer for Nonprofits First” says Jessica Cecere, Chief Operating Officer for Nonprofits First.

The Hats Off Nonprofit Awards will take place for the first time in the Cohen Pavilion and will feature a premium open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by The Breakers. Tickets for the Hats Off Nonprofit Awards are on sale now at www.hatsoffawards.org for $90 per person, tables of eight are $1,000 and sponsorships are available at all levels. Parking is complimentary in the covered garage. The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Hats Off Nonprofit Awards Calendar Listing:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Nonprofits First Fifth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards

5:30 pm-7:30 pm at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Cohen Pavilion. This fundraising event will celebrate and honor the Palm Beach County nonprofit sector, the professionals, and volunteers.