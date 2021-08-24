New Vice President of Baptist Health Medical Group North

Marcella Gravalese

Boca Raton, FL – Marcella Gravalese, MBA-HSA, has been appointed vice president of Baptist Health Medical Group North. She will lead the physician group’s development and operations and recruit new members to join the primary care and specialty physician practices.

Ms. Gravalese brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as assistant vice president of operations at HCA Physician Services Group – East Florida Division. While at HCA, she was responsible for the operations of 100 ambulatory clinics, five urgent care centers and multiple graduate education programs throughout South Florida. She was also instrumental in the company’s expansion into the Next Generation ACO Model, which supports the integration, alignment and coordination of care through population health initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcella to the Baptist Health family,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “She brings the technical competencies to succeed in this role and has demonstrated a personal commitment to developing people and leading teams—two invaluable skills that will help further Baptist Health Medical Group North’s mission of providing the highest level of care to patients in Palm Beach County.”

Nelson Lazo, CEO of Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West, added, “Marcella will serve as a great asset in expanding the physician group to ensure patients across Palm Beach County can be connected with local primary care and specialty physicians. Her expertise is the perfect fit to help meet the needs of our growing community.”

Ms. Gravalese began her career in Detroit, Michigan, where she served in various healthcare roles before relocating to South Florida. She possesses extensive experience in healthcare operations settings, including ambulatory care, emergency medicine, urgent care, inpatient, surgical and graduate medical education.

Throughout her career, Ms. Gravalese has maintained a passion for mentoring and developing future leaders as well as serving and supporting the community. In 2017, she was one of six scholars selected for the prestigious Thomas C. Dolan Executive Diversity Program by the American College of Healthcare Executives. Most recently, she was recognized as a Dynamic Influencer by the International Association of Women. Ms. Gravalese earned a master’s degree in health services administration from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and disease prevention from Michigan State University. She also completed the Leadership for Senior Executives program through Harvard Business School.

About Baptist Health Medical Group North

Baptist Health Medical Group North, formed from Bethesda Health Physician Group and BocaCare© physicians, is committed to the prevention, treatment and management of acute and chronic illnesses and diseases through evidence-based clinical practices. These dedicated providers collaborate with doctors from nearby institutions and all 11 Baptist Health hospitals, which have been operating with excellence for decades from the Florida Keys north to Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and Boca Raton Regional Hospital, and more than 50 outpatient facilities located throughout South Florida.

Baptist Health Medical Group North gives access to a comprehensive network of clinicians committed to helping patients manage their day-to-day health and navigate their advanced and long-term healthcare needs in the areas of cancer care, neurosciences, cardiovascular health, orthopedics & sports medicine and others.