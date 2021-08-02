New Palm Beach County schools Superintendent sworn in

The School Board takes a selfie, celebrating Mike Burke’s (center) new position.

On July 28, Mike Burke was sworn in as the Palm Beach County schools superintendent. Burke began serving the community years ago, his first role with the school district was in 1998 when he served as Budget Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. He also served as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2016.

Burke won the Bill Wise Award from the Council of the Great City Schools in 2014 and won the Superintendent’s Outstanding Leadership Award from the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County in 2015.

Dr. Donald Fennoy served as the superintendent for three years, before announcing his resignation last summer. Fennoy explained that the decision was difficult, but was made so that he may spend more time with his family. He effectively stepped down in October but has been involved in the transition process.

“To our parents and kids who have been resilient over the last year and a half during this unprecedented time, I say thank you. But right now, I really want to say congratulations. I have put my children’s trust in the leadership of Mike Burke,” Fennoy said at the July 28 meeting.

Mike Burke.

Burke’s official title is the superintendent, though he has been hired on an interim basis. The School Board stated that when they begin their search for someone to fill the position permanently, he is welcome to apply.

“I am excited to work with all of our colleagues, 23,000 strong, to move this District forward and make our schools a place where all students feel welcome and have the opportunity to pursue their dreams,” Burke said in a statement.