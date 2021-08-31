Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Please take a moment to think of the hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. Our thoughts are with the business community and residents of those affected states.

The City of Boca Raton has approved an ordinance for both the Brightline train station and the parking structure on Northwest Second Avenue. Grants secured by the city will reduce the city’s cost by more than a million dollars. Brightline is scheduled to resume service in November, and construction on their new route to Orlando has continued. The trains to Central Florida are anticipated to be ready in 2023.

Boca Raton’s City Council has passed the city’s Building Recertification Inspection Program. Thisnew ordinance revises the current recertification policies and procedures for buildings that are 30 years and older, greater than three stories or 50 feet in height, and/or greater than 5,000 square feet and have an occupancy greater than 500 persons. Single-family homes and duplexes are excluded. Building owners must submit a structural and electrical engineering report. If deficiencies are identified, building owners will have 30 days to submit a repair plan and the city will allow 180 days to start repairs.

Palm Beach County is rolling out a new program to help curb the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19. In partnership with American Medical Response, County officials will offer a delivery service for residents to receive monoclonal antibody treatment at home. The county hopes the delivery service will encourage people fighting the virus to stay home, limit the risk of exposure to others, and reduce the number of hospitalizations. This service is in addition to the monoclonal antibody site that opened last week at Westgate Park in West Palm Beach.

The Florida Chamber has completed a series of skills reports that identifies the values between skillset supply and demand within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. As a result, it was determined that this region will need to create approximately 433,313 net new jobs by 2030 to prepare for the region’s future growth and opportunity. In its Florida Workforce Needs Study – four in-demand career areas demonstrating significant supply shortages include Healthcare, Education/Curation/Library Services, Business/Finance, and IT/Math. To view the results of the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida Workforce Needs Study, click here.

Labor Day is often referred to as the unofficial end of summer. As we celebrate this Labor Day, let us reflect on the American workers of the past whose contributions and achievements have forged the way to create the Free Enterprise system that our great nation is known for. Enjoy your last “summer” cookout with your family and friends this weekend.

Let us continue to remain focused on maintaining those healthy and safe habits that we developed a year and a half ago. Be mindful of physical distancing when appropriate and keep a mask and hand sanitizer ready – just in case. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

