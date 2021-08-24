Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Food and Drug Administration issued full approval of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are still widely available, but still being used under emergency use authorization.

Governor DeSantis’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites continue to be established throughout the state. The first one in Palm Beach County has opened at the Westgate Park and Recreation Center in West Palm Beach. This site has the capacity to serve 300 patients per day and will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The new site is the 5th in the state and is located at3691 Oswego Avenue in West Palm Beach. The monoclonal antibody treatments are available to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. The monoclonal antibody treatments are available at no cost to eligible individuals. To make an appointment, click here.

﻿Palm Beach County School Board members voted to amend the school district’s Mask Policy for students. The vote mandated masks and removed a provision that allowed parents or legal guardians of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face-covering or mask. The only exceptions to the mask mandate are for medical reasons, specifically students who are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Under the approved policy, a licensed medical physician must verify those students to be exempt from wearing facial coverings. This policy will remain in place for 90 days, after which additional assessment will be taken. Additionally, the School Board also approved a new policy addressing student exposure to COVID-19 and at-home requirements. To review the full policy, click here.

Boynton Beach is working to determine how to use more than $13 million distributed to the city under the American Rescue Plan. Officials are seeking input from the public through a survey on how the funds should be used. The city’s first deposit of more than $6.8 million was received on May 19, 2021, and the second deposit will be distributed by May 2022. Additionally, the City of Boynton Beach will be holding a public meeting to discuss the draft Complete Streets Mobility Plan and Technical Report. The meeting will include a presentation of the City’s 20-year vision for moving people and the establishment of a Mobility Fee for new development. The meeting will be held on August 30th at 5:30 pm at the City Commission Chambers located at 100 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach. The meeting can also be joined virtually by clicking here.

JES Media, the publisher of the Chamber’s Annual Magazine, is accepting space reservations for the 2022 Edition. This 200-page marquee publication is the guide to living, working, learning and playing in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County. In addition to its comprehensive editorial content, it includes a Membership Directory. Special sections include 561 Faces Business Profiles, a New Member Showcase and a Dining Guide. For information on advertising opportunities and deadlines, contact Bruce Klein at [email protected].

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

There are only a handful of Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) events left to attend until they conclude on August 31. The events include music, comedy, dinner, tastings, game nights – and more. For a listing of all the events, click here.

This past week, Dr. John Kelly, President of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Chamber Board Member, spoke at an exclusive Chamber Trustee Luncheon hosted by Boca West Country Club. Dr. Kelly spoke about FAU’s five-year strategic plan – Race to Excellence. Using the pillars of Boldness, Synergy, Place, Quality, Brand, and Strategy, FAU has seen a 28%, increase in four-year graduations rates, doubled research expenditures to $62 million, decreased the cost of a degree by $9,570 and increased the number of National Merit Scholars to a record high of 63. Dr. Kelly also gave a campus master plan update which includes two new residence halls – one located on each of the Boca Raton and Jupiter campuses, as well as the expansion of its athletic facilities, student union and the new A.D. Henderson K-8 building. As local business owners and residents of Boca Raton – we are all excited to have this world-class educational university right in our backyard.

Let us continue to remain focused on maintaining those healthy and safe habits that we developed a year and a half ago. Be mindful of physical distancing when appropriate and keep a mask and hand sanitizer available – just in case. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

