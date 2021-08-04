Mentors Needed for Underserved Kids, Teens at Fuller Center in Boca Raton

Mentor Susan Reilly helping mentees with homework

Boca Raton, FL –Fuller Center, a not-for-profit, education-focused organization based in Boca Raton, is accepting applications for its mentorship program. Adults and teens over the age of 16 with the desire to make a difference in the lives of deserving children and youth should consider becoming part of this United Way of Palm Beach County funded program.

The program’s goal is to provide youth ages 6-20 with access to a positive, caring relationship with a nonparental adult or teen. Mentors and mentees share experiences that promote students’ ability to build positive relationships resulting in positive life outcomes. Mentors must pass a background screening and commit to mentoring a minimum of once a week for one year.

Once matched, mentors and mentees meet after school and in the summer for at least one hour weekly at one of the two Fuller Center locations in Boca Raton. Mentors focus on experiences, interests, developing positive mutually beneficial relationships, and assist with homework.

Mentors are trained to help build social skills and trust, work on relationship building, and provide academic support, which are many of the soft skills that contribute to lifelong success. Mentors work with the same child or a small group of children for a one-year period, to further ensure stability and success.

“We believe it’s critical that we come together as a community to help one another, particularly as our students begin a new school year, after going through such a challenging time,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “This is an opportunity for people to find a meaningful sense of purpose and do something that will make a huge difference in the lives of our kids.”

Those who want to contribute but may not have the time to dedicate to the mentorship program are able to Adopt a Class with a $1,500 contribution that will fund a classroom for the entire school year. Those who adopt a Class can participate as frequently as desired and celebrate birthdays, holiday and or just come for fun in your adopted class for a year.

To learn more, please contact Olga Bearhope at [email protected] or at 561-391-7274, ext. 136.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters