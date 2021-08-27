Meals for Rosh Hashanah

Delivered by Volunteers From Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service and the Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Volunteers from Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS),

The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach (Kind Kitchen), and the Jewish Volunteer Center of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County (JVC) will package or deliver festive holiday meals for the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday on September 3, 2021. Drivers delivering challah, gefilte fish, Hawaiian chicken, beef stew, sweet wild rice with raisins and cinnamon, honey cake, and apples and honey will wear masks and practice social distancing for the safety of clients.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is funding the Rosh Hashanah meals that reach clients of Alpert JFS’ Holocaust Survivors Assistance program. Federation leads and convenes as the “City Hall’ of our Jewish community, working to strengthen and support our community every day.



“We are so grateful to have formed this partnership with the Federation and Kind Kitchen,” said Alpert JFS’ Jennifer Escobar, Director of Long Term Care. “It continues to be a challenging time for many, so to be able to deliver these beautiful meals to our Holocaust Survivors as well as some of our Older Adults in the community, makes the New Year that much sweeter.”

The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach is located at 844 Prosperity Farms Road in North Palm Beach. The 501(c) (3) organization, dedicated to doing kindness, provides weekly Glatt Kosher meals. The elderly, new and/or single mothers, those in mourning, people recovering from surgery, people with terminal illness, or anyone experiencing the stresses of COVID-19 may get meal delivery assistance. Menus rotate each week so established clients have variety. To volunteer with the organization, sponsor or sign up to receive traditional meals, visit www.thekindkitchen.org.

The Jewish Volunteer Center of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County works to identify, cultivate, and develop a network of people and opportunities that connects the Jewish community with meaningful volunteer experiences.

The Alpert JFS Holocaust Survivors Assistance Program has seven full-time employees working to preserve the dignity of Holocaust survivors, identifying and addressing their distinct social welfare, health care, and emotional needs with the

utmost sensitivity. The team helps them navigate the Reparations Benefit Process, and provides monthly, bi-monthly,

and annual socialization activities for survivors. The HonoringLifeTM program facilitated by Alpert JFS provides cultural competency training for healthcare and legal professionals, as well as others who may encounter Holocaust survivors. Visit www.AlpertJFS.org/for-seniors-holocaust-survivors-assistance/ for more information.

About Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County

Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults, and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org/ or phone 561-684-1991.