Marcus Neuroscience Institute Expands Services in Palm Beach County

New location now available to patients in Boynton Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Marcus Neuroscience Institute is expanding its services to Boynton Beach, making breakthrough neurological care more accessible for northern and central Palm Beach County patients seeking comprehensive treatment for conditions affecting the brain, spine and peripheral nervous system.

The new location, at 2800 S. Seacrest Boulevard, Suite 160 in Boynton Beach, will offer neurology and

neurosurgery services, including inpatient care.

Established in 2015, Marcus Neuroscience Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is an innovative

center of care for neurologic and neurosurgical care. Here, using cutting edge technology, experts address

conditions from brain tumors to back pain — and everything in between. That includes movement disorders,

seizures, life-threatening strokes and aneurysms, memory disorders, migraines, spine conditions and diseases

such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s, to name a few.

Marcus Neuroscience Institute, based at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, was established with a lead gift of

$25 million from the Marcus Foundation, initiated by Billi and Bernie Marcus, the founder and former CEO

of The Home Depot. The Marcus Foundation has committed an additional $15 million to expand the

Institute, which houses four dedicated operating rooms — including one equipped with intraoperative MRI

and two with intraoperative CT capability. The hospital is also the first in the nation to feature both the

highly sophisticated Siemens ARTIS Icono Biplane imaging equipment and the Corindus CorPath GRX

Robotic surgical system in one place.

Using state-of-the art technology that promises to become tomorrow’s standard of care, the Institute recently

performed their first robotic-assisted spine surgery using the highly advanced Mazor XTM Robotic Guidance

Platform, which combines 3D pre-operative planning, robotic guidance and intra-operative surgical

navigation.

“We are very well equipped with the newest technology,” says neurosurgeon Frank Vrionis, M.D., director

of the Institute. “Our goal is to bring the most advanced care to as many people as possible, changing lives as

we address a wide range of cases, including the most delicate and complex.”

Beyond a stunning facility and sophisticated technology, the Institute is highly regarded because of its

exceptional standard of care. Marcus Neuroscience Institute is home to the neurological residency program

of Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

Marcus Neuroscience Institute has earned the Gold Seal of Approval® for Spinal Surgery Certification from

The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier independent accreditation organization. The Gold Seal reflects

commitment to the highest standards of excellence and safety in patient care.

The Institute also has been recognized as a comprehensive stroke center by DNV GL Healthcare, a nationally

recognized certifying organization, and has been certified as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center by The

Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

More recently, Marcus Neuroscience Institute was recognized by U.S. News &World Report for its

excellence in neurological and stroke care.

To learn more, call 561-955-4600 or visit BRRH.com/MNI.

About Marcus Neuroscience Institute

Marcus Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health South Florida, is an innovative nexus for neurologic

and neurosurgical care. From non-surgical treatments and minimally invasive procedures to complex brain

and spine surgery, the Institute embraces a multidisciplinary approach to patient care. Marcus Neuroscience

Institute’s highly skilled staff is comprised of neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management physicians and

neuro-oncologists. With locations in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Deerfield Beach, Marcus Neuroscience

Institute is making breakthrough neurological care more accessible for northern Palm Beach County patients

seeking comprehensive treatment for conditions affecting the brain, spine and peripheral nervous system.

The heart of the Institute is located at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The 57,000-square-foot facility houses

a 20-bed Neuro Intensive Care and Step-Down Unit, four dedicated operating rooms — including one

equipped with intraoperative MRI and two with intraoperative CT capability — and a biplane angiography

suite, a crucial component in the diagnosis and care of neurological conditions.

Marcus Neuroscience Institute is training the next generation of neurologists and neuroscientists in

conjunction with Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and its residency

program. The Institute earned the Gold Seal of Approval® for Spinal Surgery Certification from The Joint

Commission, which reflects commitment to the highest standards of excellence and safety in patient care,

and the Institute is a DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, which is the nation’s highest level of

stroke accreditation.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in

the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100

outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe,

Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in

cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes

Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a

virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to

Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest

quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of

Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com.

For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.