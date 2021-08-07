Man robbed in Town Center Mall parking lot

A man was robbed at gunpoint in the Town Center Mall Parking lot. According to CBS 12 News, the robbery occurred on August 1 in the afternoon.

Police state that two men approached the shopper in a white Nissan Altima. One of the men armed with a gun demanded the keys of the victim’s 2018 BMW, the victim’s Apple shopping bag, which contained a new phone, and wallet.

A second robber also got out of the Nissan Altima to rob the victim. One of the robbers eventually drove off with the victim’s BMW and the second in the Nissan.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Police were told that the robbers wore dark hoodies and black masks. The robbers are also reported to be five feet six inches tall. Police recovered the victim’s stolen BMW in Miramar.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Reporters may be able to receive an award if a tip leads to an arrest.