Man killed in car crash this weekend

A vehicle was speeding south on Camino Del Mar this Sunday around 4 p.m, according to the Palm Beach Post. The driver, Boca Raton resident Christopher Gallon, 24, hit a car that was turning left out of a stop sign.

Gallon veered onto the median after hitting another vehicle and the car was flipped onto its roof, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Less than 20 minutes after the crash, passenger David Hernandez, 21, was pronounced dead at Delray Medical Center.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced its ongoing investigation and their suspicion that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.