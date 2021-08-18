Junior League of Boca Raton Plans September 23rd 50th Anniversary Celebration

Co-chairs for the 50th Anniversary Celebration, Debbie Abrams and Elizabeth Kelley-Grace – Photo: LuAnn Warner

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton, which launched in 1971 as a Junior Service League, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Since the organization’s founding, members have provided over a million hours of community service and, each year, donate $250,000 to community projects. In addition, several non-profits in the area were founded by the Junior League and gifted to the community.

The milestone will be celebrated at a 50th anniversary event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at the Addison in Boca Raton. Co-chairs for the 50th Anniversary Celebration are Debbie Abrams and Elizabeth Kelley Grace. Honorary Co-chairs are Anne Vegso, Marina Morbeck and Betsy Eisenberg. Program Chairs are Nicole Mugavero and Anne Costello.

Committee members include Anne Donnelly, Paige Gantt, Jennifer Gene, Clarissa Gleichenhaus, Courtney Hackett, Terri Honeycutt, Emily Lawless, Victoria Matthews, Cheryl Marcus, Andrea Marzano, Elena Metler, Joanne Nachio, Lise Orr, Chase Papoy, Tara Patton, Marianne Rodriguez, Lindsay Smith, Traci Swanson, Nancy Walsh and Carla Zorovich.

Sponsors include Anne Vegso, CP Partners/Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), Diamonds Direct, Marina Morbeck, Whelchel Partners, Investments Limited, Amy Kazma, Courtney Dadas/Morgan Stanley, Plastridge Insurance/Paige Gantt, Schmidt Family Foundation, Karma Palm Beach, Karma Broward and Excell Auto Group,

Moroco Orthodontics, Sklar Furnishings, Nu Turf/Sheila Aucamp, Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton, The Buzz Agency, Carolyn Cunningham, Pattie Damron, Mary Donnell, GL Homes, Dorothy MacDiarmid, Teresa Pisano, Michelle Rubin and Linda Gunn. Boca Raton Magazine is the media sponsor.

Founders Club members include Kathy Adkins, Pattie Damron, Robin Deyo, Renata Sans de Negri, Kathy Dickenson, Sue Diener, Joni Goldberg, Wanda Harrold, Cindy Krebsbach, Jayne Malfitano, Lisa Morgan, Shannon Moriarty, Lisa Mulhall, Lois Ronan, Elisabeth Pankey-Warren, Nancy Purkey, Kirsten Stanley and Michelle Weizer.

“The Junior League has made an enormous difference in our community over the past 50 years, said Jamie Sauer, president of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “This 50th Anniversary Celebration will honor the past-presidents and recognize the many women who have been members of the Junior League and the critical work they have done for our community.”

The 50th Anniversary Celebration will include a seated dinner, open bar, a raffle and entertainment. Tickets are $171 and can be purchased at

https://jlbr.charityproud.org/eventregistration/index/5165

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is made up of over 600 highly motivated, educated and influential women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action of trained volunteers.

A few key projects of the Junior League include founding the Boca Raton Historical Society, restoring Singing Pines, founding and maintaining the Vegso Community Resource Center, supporting In the Pines housing and founding the Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper Bank.

Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Marcy Bloom at [email protected] or visit jlbr.org.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through its focus on child welfare and community support.

To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.