Joan D. Butler passed away July 15, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Thomas “Tom” Butler on November 19, 2019, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

She is survived by daughter, Jeanine Butler Diehl of Sarasota, Florida and son, Charles Thomas Butler, Jr. of Deerfield Beach, Florida. Joan was predeceased by her daughter, Melanie Butler Baker in August of 1995.

She is also survived by two grandsons, Charles Baker of Clover, South Carolina and Sam Taylor Trout of Sarasota, Florida along with one great-grandson, Triston Taylor Trout of Sarasota, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at the National Cemetery , Sarasota, Florida on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow the ceremony.

Joan and Tom were two of the greatest parents, grandparents and friends, who will be greatly missed and loved forever.