I’Vacted – A PANDEMIC PLAY BY SHAKESPEARE

To mask or not to mask: that is the question.

Whether tis nobler to suffer the pings and arrows of outrageous FOXers like Tucker, or take political arms against insolence of gubernatorial office holders like DeSantis, those who doth spirally spurn mask mandates.

Why Gov no vaccine orders even for workers in those undiscovere’d places, from whose bourn no family member now returns, Florida’s old age homes?

Go ahead, pummel thy CDC, say its science too salty, exhort thy tribe to ignore it? Then have native hues of vaccine resolution sicklied o’er with the pale cast of hesitancy!

To mask, yes to breathe no more free air, but by doing so help end thy pandemic now deadly sharpened with Covid variant our flesh is heir to. Tis this not a consummation devoutly to be wished?

No more sleep with ventilators in ICUs where what dreams may come to young, unvacted before they shuffle off their mortal coil. Must not this give us pause?

For who would facemasks bear, to grunt and sweat under bleary eyes? But that the dread of death makes us rather bear those chills we have than fly to others we know not off.

Thus Covid doth make cowards of us all, but how much better than to die, to sleep per chance to dream . . . why was I such a fool to not have proclaimed: I’Vacted.

