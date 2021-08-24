IS A SCHOOL CHILD UNMASKED CARRYING A LOADED PISTOL?

What’s better, preserving freedom in schools to spread the virus or mandating facemasks to thwart it?

To a friend who believes Florida governor’s saying “let the parents decide” is a reasonable response to the public outcry for mandating masks in schools, I say phooey.

Children going to school unmasked as Covid surges throughout Florida is the same as carrying loaded pistols to classrooms.

To her worries we’re slipping into socialism, I say double phooey.

My friend worries too much about government seeking to gain power that she equates mask mandates to the 1940’s when fascists in Germany ordered Jews to wear a ⭐️. She compares it to Afghanistan forcing women to wear a burqa.

My friend Nancy, with the no–laughing face, believes our Constitutional rights are being tossed aside by a socialist leaning government bent on mandates.

She feels strongly our democracy is based upon individual rights and freedom of speech without reprisal or ostracization.

Nancy believes with all her heart that we are trampling upon liberties our forefathers held sacred when they created this great Nation.

Now, here’s what I think.

If a kid wants to walk around a school pointing a loaded pistol at his classmates, who would say it’s the parents’ decision whether to disarm him? No one! Yet, that’s the same as going to public school unmasked.

If this virus is as potentially deadly as carrying a loaded gun, then wouldn’t the sooner we start issuing sensible mandates be reasonable to prevent its spread?

Is not seeing it surging everywhere in Florida, while maintaining a laissez-faire position almost the same as condoning suicide or worse, mass murder?

There has to be sensible and practical limits to freedom to do whatever the hell you please. Why? Because it’s endangering, sometimes killing the other person.

Just as roads without speed limits can be deadly dangerous, there must be laws imposed for our own good, particularly for the good of our children.

Soon as the threat is diminished and the invading virus army repelled, mandates to vaccinate and to wear facemasks can be quickly rescinded and a saner normalcy restored.

