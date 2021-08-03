Investigation finds that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassment multiple women

An investigation issued by the state of New York finds that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple in and outside the state. As reported by NPR, the investigation that lasted almost five months found Cuomo created a “hostile work environment.”

The investigation also included interviews with 179 people, some of them being Cuomo’s accusers, current and past employees and the governor himself.

U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, along with employment lawyer Anne Clark, led the investigation and found 11 accusers credible. They state that the allegations made were corroborated in various ways with other witnesses and text messages that were exchanged.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” says Letitia James, New York Attorney General.

A 165-page public record details the investigation findings. Since the investigation, several of Cuomo’s accusers have demand the Gov. resign. Some political figures have also demanded Cuomo leave office.

“These brave women stepped forward to speak truth to power and, in doing so, they expressed faith in the belief that although the governor may be powerful, the truth is even more so,” says Kim.

Cuomo has maintained the potion that he did not harass anyone. The New York governor states that he took the state’s mandated harassment training, however has not provided documents proving that he did.