Impact 100 Palm Beach County Seeking Nonprofits for Upcoming Grant Year

Letters of Intent for high-impact grants are due on October 29

Boca Raton, FL – Impact 100 Palm Beach County is looking to fund nonprofit organizations in southern Palm Beach County that implement high-impact initiatives. The Letter of Intent submission form opens on September 24 and closes on October 29 at midnight.

Impact 100 Palm Beach County is a women’s 501c3 nonprofit organization funding local nonprofit initiatives. The number of grants is determined each year by the number of Impact 100 Palm Beach County members. For the 2021 grant year, the organization had 652 members and was able to grant $652,000 to nonprofits in southern Palm Beach County.

“Nonprofits have strict guidelines put in place by Impact 100 PBC that they must complete to be eligible to compete for funding,” said Holly Schuttler, President of Impact 100 PBC. “During the 2020-2021 grant cycle, 84 grant applications were received – meaning that more than $8.4 million in grant requests came through our doors. This shows the huge need in our community!”

The organization issues multiple $100,000 grants to local nonprofits in five Focus Areas: arts, culture, and historic preservation; education; environment and animal welfare; family; and health and wellness. Local nonprofit agencies will submit a Letter of Intent to Impact 100 PBC followed by a comprehensive review process. Semi-finalists are then chosen to submit a full proposal.

The nonprofit organizations that seek to apply should have a transformative effect on the community it serves; be a new project or expand upon an existing project; be well defined and well-structured; and produce specific outcomes with measurable results.

Nonprofits are also strongly encouraged to attend the Nonprofit Workshop hosted by Impact 100 PBC on September 8 where they will learn about the application process prior to the deadline to submit Letters of Intent by October 29. To learn more about the workshop or to submit a Letter of Intent please visit www.impact100pbc.org/for-nonprofits.

For more information about Impact 100 Palm Beach County or to join this chapter, please visit www.impact100pbc.org or call 561-336-4623.