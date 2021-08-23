City Of Boynton Beach Announces ‘I Have A Dream’ Event

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach will celebrate the anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s iconic “I HAVE A DREAM” speech with a FREE, family-friendly event. The event will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 12 pm – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Amphitheater at Centennial Park (120 East Ocean Avenue). The event will feature food trucks, non-profit organizations, games and kids’ activities, music and entertainment, and a Student Art Showcase at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.). Miami Sound-Byte will be the headliner. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County will offer free Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to attendees 18+. For more information, visit boynton-beach.org/dream, email [email protected], or call 561-742-6010.

Approximately twenty nonprofit organizations will be showcased, offering attendees information and fun interactive experiences. A variety of food trucks will be serving up food and beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles to utilize the City’s Sustainable AquaFill Station. The whole family will be entertained with music, Map dance performances and historical presentations.

A highlight of the event is an MLK Student Art Showcase that includes creative art expressions inspired by UMOJA (Swahili for unity). Local students submitted artwork that will be displayed for two weeks at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center, with an opening scheduled for Friday, August 27 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

While at the event, “Take a Selfie” and tag Facebook: @boyntonbeachcity, Instagram: @cityofboyntonbeach and include #BoyntonMLK when posting for a chance to receive a $25 Gift Card to a Boynton Beach restaurant.

Parking/Transportation:

· Free Public Parking Lot located at the corner of Seacrest Blvd. and Boynton Beach Blvd.(Enter off East Boynton Beach Blvd.)

· Accessible parking will be available.

· Free, continuous, round-trip transportation will be provided from the parking lot at Sara Sims Park.

· East Ocean Avenue and 1st Avenue will be closed.

An ASL interpreter will be provided. ADA accommodation requests can be made by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711.

Attendance at City events is at your own risk. Per CDC guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing is recommended.

Calendar Listing:

