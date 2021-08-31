How To Study
- School’s back in and it’s time to hit the books. Studying can raise grades and confidence levels, but it’s not something that people just know how to do.
- Good studying is more than just re-reading the texts and notes. Reading is an important part of the process, but it isn’t the only one. Studying involves the active engagement of the material, making connections, forming examples and regulating learning. Here are some effective studying tips from the University of North Carolina.
- • Organize study materials and begin by reviewing the topics covered. Some examples of good study materials are textbooks, notes, PowerPoint presentations and homework.
- • Create a study guide by topic. Think of questions and write complete answers.
- • Teach someone else this topic.
- • Make and take a quiz on the material. Say the answers aloud and rework incorrect problems.
- • Make up examples that relate to your own experiences.
- • Study in terms of question, evidence and conclusion. What is the question? What is the evidence presented? What is the conclusion?
- • Understand the study cycle: Previewing, attending class, reviewing, studying, checking your understanding. Resist the urge to skip any one of these steps.
- • Space out your studying over time, working a short time on each class every day, rather than cramming in marathon sessions right before the test. The cumulative amount of time spent studying is the same, but more information is retained.
- • Plan short, intensive study sessions of 30-45 minutes, or up to your children’s tolerance.
- • Know what environment works best for your children. It may not be complete silence. Try playing calming music at a low volume.
- • Don’t plan on multitasking. It doesn’t improve efficiency and can negatively affect results. Mute social media, ignore text messages.
- • Switch up the settings. Study at different times and places to help engage with and retain the information.
- • Teach your children to organize their time carefully and set a time each week to plan for the next week. Set times to study and complete assignments and set times for breaks. That’s important, too.
- If your children are still having trouble in a particular class or on a particular topic, it’s time to turn to the teacher or the school counselor. Ask if there’s more work that can help them understand or if there are opportunities for tutoring or extra help in that area.
