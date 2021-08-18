Hot Works Fine Art Shows to appear in Boca Raton

Original artists will gather in Boca Raton for fine art shows this upcoming fall and winter and will be juried by art professionals.

Beginning in 2008, Hot Works Fine Art Shows have traveled to different locations and quickly appeared in the top 100 for juried art shows in America. In addition to shows in Boca Raton, Hot Works travels across Florida for other showcases.

The first Hot Works Fine Art Show will be held Nov 6-7 at Mizner Park Amphitheater. Artists will showcase their work to professionals and will be juried on three different categories: originality, technique/execution and booth appearance.

Art lovers can also enjoy additional fine arts shows at South County Regional Park Jan. 1-2 , 2022 and the third show at Sanborn Square Park & Area Streets Jan. 22-23, 2022.

“All of the work from the artists are original and handmade,” said Patty Narozny, Hot Works operator. “We place an emphasis on quality over quantity. There is always something for first time collectors and older art collectors.”

The Institute for the Arts & Education provides young artists the opportunity to enter the fine art shows. The Institute’s “Youth Art/Budding Art” competitions allow artists of all ages to learn about art.

“The competition is a way to expose students to entrepreneurship by conducting arts shows as a living,” said Narozny.

In addition to viewing original artwork, guests can enjoy limited food and entertainment options. Narozny emphasizes that building personal relationships are essential to the industry.

“No virtual event can ever compare to the importance of building personal relationships with the public.”