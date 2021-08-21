Help Clear the Shelters at Life-Saving Community Event

By Robert S Weinroth

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has joined NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters™ 2021 pet adoption campaign. This is the seventh consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo-owned stations have presented their popular pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with affiliate stations and shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

Mark your calendars for August 23 through September 19 for Name Your Price pet adoptions; pets age 6 years and older are free to adopt. Whether looking for a dog or cat, rabbit or pig, your new best friend is waiting for you! Newly adopted pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations, and come with a free goodie bag courtesy of Hill’s Science Diet as well as a free rabies shot and county tag.

The following local adoption centers will also be participating in this life-saving event and offering various adoption promotions:

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League peggyadams.org

Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch furryfriendsadoption.org

RU4ME Rescue ru4mepetrescue.rescuegroups.org

Forgotten Felines of Florida Inc. helpthecats.com

Adopt A Cat Foundation Inc. adoptacatfoundation.org

Kibblez of Love kol-fl.org

Save a life and opt to adopt! Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach, 33411. Adoption Center hours are: Monday – Friday, 11AM – 6PM; Saturday, 10AM – 5PM; Sunday, 11AM – 4PM

Animal Care and Control will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 6, 2021)

Visit pbcgov.com/snap for more information or to see a listing of all animals available for adoption. For general questions, please call (561) 233-1200.