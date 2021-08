https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1SqZnWrfAw

No price surpasses fulfilling your call!

— In my video blog #65, I share the story of a missionary in the Far East whose call in life was so clear that no salary, no matter how high, could change his decision to stay within his call to serve the living God. Watch my brand new vlog – ‘GOD’S CALL DESERVES YOUR ALL! – and learn important principles that will help you stay the course in your call to serve God, despite inevitable pressure from various sources! S.L.