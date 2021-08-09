Florida breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases

Florida broke the record for most new coronavirus cases in one day, after setting the record last week for most hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 28,317 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Over the past week, Florida has seen an average of 22,484 new cases per day. A week ago, the average was 16,421.

An average of over 13,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 every day. At least 120 people died Aug. 8 due to the virus, bringing the seven-day average to 113 people per day.

The CDC reported that 51% of Palm Beach County is fully vaccinated and has an average of 1,114 new cases per day for a total of about 7,800 new cases in the county this week.

With hospitalizations on the rise, 36.28% of the county’s ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients and there have been 936 new hospital admissions in the last week.