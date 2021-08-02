Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

After a record for most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations that was set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

According to the data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Florida had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming available, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

With hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways, Florida is currently leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19.

In the past week alone, the State of Florida averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations.

On Saturday, Federal health data showed that Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.