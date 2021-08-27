FAU vs UF Watch Party at Boca Raton Hooters

Buy 6 Wings, Get 6 Wings Free During Game

Boca Raton, FL – Cheer on the FAU Owls as they play the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 4 at 7 pm at Hooters of Boca Raton. FAU fans in gameday gear or with student, employee or with alumni ID will get a “buy 6 wings, get 6 wings free” deal. The volume will be up during the game. This game day deal is available for dine in only at the Boca Raton location.

“We look forward to cheering on the Owls at our nest!” said Hooters of Boca Raton Managing Partner Chris Torelli.

Hooters of Boca Raton is located at 2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101 A, Boca Raton. LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida.