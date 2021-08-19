‘Eternals’ movie introduces new villain in trailer

Image courtesy of CNN

A new trailer for the movie ‘Eternals’ was recently released. According to CNN, this is the latest trailer since the teaser was released in May.

The movie takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ According to Marvel’s website, the character must save the universe after people were brought back from the snap.

With the return of everyone after Thanos’s snap, the characters from ‘Eternals’ have a week to put the world back in order.

The new Marvel movie will star Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Najiani, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree, Don Lee, Lia McHugh and Barry Keoghan.

The tailor also includes the Celestials, who appeared in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy in its 2014 release. The trailer can be viewed here.