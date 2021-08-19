DON’T MESS WITH MY MASKED MYAN

Sorry, Governor DeSantis, but I have to mandate that my precious Myan sculptures wear masks while in Florida.

Let’s put it this way, these valuable pieces have survived already thousands of years, so I can’t risk they’re contracting COVID, not after all they’ve been through.

I’ve had this marvelous piece for many years and with COVID-19 surging again in my home state, Florida, compounded by your resistance to mandates, I’ve had to resort to my own mandates to protect these precious relics.

If you don’t know much about Myans, here’s a little history lesson about who they were and what they accomplished back in their day.

The Maya civilization was a Mesoamerican civilization of the Maya peoples who developed the most sophisticated and highly developed writing system in pre-Columbian Americas—noted for their art, architecture, mathematics calenda, and astronomical system.

Wikipedia says The Maya civilization developed in the area that today comprises southeastern Mexico, all of Guatemala and Belize.

So, Pelize Gov., allow them to stay masked in my condo apartment in Boca Raton!

Today, their descendants, known collectively as the Maya, number well over 6 million individuals, who speak more than 28 surviving Mayan languages, and reside in nearly the same area as their ancestors.

The Archaic period, before 2000 BC, saw their first developments in agriculture and their earliest villages. The pre-classic period (c. 2000 BC to 250 AD) saw them establish the first complex societies in the Maya region, and the cultivation of the staple crops of the Maya diet, including maize, beans, squash and chili peppers.

The first Maya cities developed around 750 BC, and by 500 BC these cities possessed monumental architecture, including large temples with elaborate façades.

Anytime you want to visit me to see these treasures, I’d be honored to have you over for some squashes and beans and I’ll spare you the chili peppers, but please come masked.

Meanwhile, please loosen up about opposing mandates for face masks, particularly for our children in schools here in Florida.

