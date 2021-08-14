Delray Beach Fire Rescue helps bring vaccines to the public

Delray Beach Fire Rescue will be setting up a tent on Atlantic Avenue and offering Covid-19 vaccines. As reported by WPBF, the fire department will be offering vaccines for four consecutive Fridays.

Image courtesy of WPBF

“We’re trying to come to people, make it as easy as possible to get the vaccine,” says Delray Beach Emergency Manager, Chris Bell.

“There’s lots of opportunities,” says Bell. “But if this is one more way we can bring it to the people who might not have another chance, somebody might work a number of different jobs and not have a lot of time to get out to get an appointment. We’ll bring it to them.”

A majority of those who showed up to get vaccinated were locals in the hospitality business. Some were skeptical about getting vaccinated but decided to get the shot because of the facility.

“They showed up today, and I was like, “What’s stopping me?” says Zac Sayers, a chef at Salt7. “And I just walked out there, and I did it. They’re right in front of where I work. Let’s just get it done.”

Bell believes that many people are looking for places to get vaccinated after a rise in Covid-19 concerns. “The vaccine has been around for a while, so a lot of people have had an opportunity to get it,” says Bell. “We’re glad to kind of get those people that have changed their mind.”

The Friday Night Shots will be on Atlantic Avenue every Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and through Sept. 3.