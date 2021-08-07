Decision reversed, Masks will now be required at Palm Beach County public schools

Last Thursday, Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke stated that masks would be “strongly encouraged.” Today, Burke has announced that facial coverings will be required in public schools.

“Parents and guardians, I have heard your passionate pleas on both sides of this debate during school board meetings,” Burke said in his statement on the school board website. “I have considered all of your input. However, I must make decisions that safeguard the health and well-being of our students and staff.”

Burke said that he will revisit this decision every 30 days.

Parents who choose to exempt their children from the requirement must have a signed note sent to their student’s first-period teacher. All visitors and staff are required to wear a facial covering and do not have an opt-out option.



Burke explained that his Aug. 4 announcement that masks would be encouraged but optional was spurred by the executive order passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis which discouraged school districts from enforcing mask mandates.