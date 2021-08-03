One of the Country’s Most Respected Female Founded Cocktail Bars Named Top 25 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Country, Announces Recovery and Expanded 90’s Themed Summer Menu Offerings Post Pandemic

Female-Owned Spirit Mecca Brings Back Laid Back Charm, Phenomenal Cocktails and

Plant Based Pub-Style Food in Full Force

Boca Raton, FL — Since April 18, 2017, Death or Glory has been a locally and nationally recognized institution for serious cocktails served with some seriously good fare. Owned by Ayme Harrison and Annie Blake, the bar-meets-high-end-gastropub specializing in plant-based and vegetarian comfort food amongst other protein-friendly offerings announces they have officially persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, with an expanded menu and new signature offerings launching this June.

The duo, true cocktail pioneers through and through, has always expected nothing but the best of their bartenders and reciprocated in full. When the bar had to close due to the pandemic last March, Harrison and Blake shut their doors, immediately offering each employee $1,000 towards rent to help see them through the challenging times. Today, they are supported by loyal and dedicated employees that have become family and a community of Delray Beach locals that see the space for the industry pioneer it truly is.

Death or Glory, a straight shooter of a bar named after punk rock band’s The Clash hit song, stays far away from trendy labels. You wouldn’t find a “mixologist” working here, nor would you find over-the-top “libations” put together with no rhyme or reason. Instead, Death or Glory invests in their staff’s training, spearheading national cocktail innovation while bringing to life some of South Florida’s most educated bartenders. Cocktails hone in on the classics and attention to detail is evident (and paramount) in every sip.

“I like simple cocktails that don’t have too many ingredients where you can really taste what’s in the cocktail,” says Annie Blake. “All you see right now is this latent trend of 15-ingredient cocktails with 500 garnishes — all I do is throw them out. We’re so far behind other markets for cocktails. In New York they would roll their eyes. London pre COVID-19 was doing two ingredient cocktails — they’re the leader in cocktails,” she adds.

“Biggest failure in craft cocktails is that people think they can just put anything together and make some kind of terrible soup,” says Blake. “Classics are classics for a reason. They’re delicious. We’ve been focusing back to classics right now and they’ve been really well received. They’ve stood the test of time.”

Quality spirits made with fresh ingredients is the name of the game here and even the well drinks consist of labels you’d recognize. The venue also features a rum bar boasting a whopping 200+ rum selections, one of, if not the, biggest rum selections in South Florida. As prodigies of their craft and cocktail leaders, Death or Glory places utmost importance on drinks, but this hyper focus doesn’t distract from their incredible food menu.

Less a “come for the food, stay for the drinks” establishment and more a “come for the drinks, fall in love with the food” type of place, it comes as a refreshing surprise that the menu options here are equally impressive as its heavy beverage emphasis. Think seasonal, fresh, comfort food high-end gastropub with no shortage of vegan options — aka a little something for everyone.

“We’ve always been a restaurant too,” says Harrison. “We are thrilled to have been named Top 25 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Country by Yelp, as well as Top Tiki Bars and to have been nominated for Best New Bar in the Country by Tales of The Cocktail. We were in the Top 10, the first place out of Miami to be nominated in Florida.”

A few times a year, Death or Glory entirely revamps their menu for its now-renowned pop-ups. Fan favorites have been their Halloween extravaganza as well as their Christmas “Miracle” pop-up, during which they transform the space into something new and exciting and concoct a plethora of new drinks to choose from.

Think a first-ever signature cocktail introduction: Stop Making Sense, made with copalli white rum, plantation pineapple, smith & cross, cucumber, pineapple, orgeat and grenadine; Summer Sippers like Tubthumping made with plantation pineapple, line, orgeat, smith & cross, apricot, honey ginger, chinola, and burlesque bitters, Bikini Bottom, and ever cool Brain Freezers like Weekend at Bernie’s featuring jello shots in a pail, and Freeze Pops, featuring jack & coke, long island and daiquiri.

“Don’t get me wrong we’re not afraid of a little whimsy; we just have our backbone in the classics, which gives us the agency to get creative. If we didn’t, we’d have to rely on the old adage, ‘make it strong, make it pink, and top it with Sprite,’” says Blake. “We promise none of that at DoG.”

Summer food menu standouts to include Starter options such as: French Dip Spring Roll with swiss, sautéed onions, roast beef served with creamy horse radish and au jus; Chickpeas, vegan “cheeto” spice dusted chickpeas and Crispy Brussels Sprouts with bacon, whiskey maple syrup and sea salt; and Entrees like Short Rib Pierogis served with a white wine demi sauce, parmesan cheese and chives; BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich with bbq sauce, coleslaw and served with fries; DoG Burger, 8oz house blend patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white cheddar, fancy sauce and served with fries.

Death or Glory is located at 116 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 4pm – 12am, Friday & Saturday, 4pm – 2am, Sunday 4pm – 12am. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday between 4-6pm, Saturday 3-6pm and Sunday 2-5pm, as well as late night Monday through Thursday from 10-12am and Friday through Saturday 11-1:30am. Two Sundays a month they will offer a Drag Brunch and Doggie Brunch and open at 2PM.

About Death Or Glory

