CUOMOPHOBIA OR JUST CALLING IT LIKE IT IS?

In another time or place, perhaps it wouldn’t be quite as bad, but not today, no sir not now with so many women coming out with similar stories of the NY Gov’s alleged indiscretions.

Gov. Cuomo’s biggest mistake was not being a head of state during the Renaissance or perhaps in ancient Rome instead of smack in the center of today’s modern Me-Too Times Square.

It’s hardly the moment to be a wannabe lover boy, or a Don Juanesque boss. How flagrantly unfashionable and discordant that is amid women in the workforce having had their fill of groping galoots as over-privileged bosses.

There have been many versions of the Don Juan story, but the basic outline is he was a wealthy libertine who devotes his life to seducing women.

In Gov. Cuomo’s case, he’s alleged to take great pride in his ability to just be charming, kiss friendly and huggable, or what he might call being just a warm hearted, warm blooded Italian American.

The engaging Gov seems to enjoy playing the bon vivant, the sexually-inquisitive male role around women, but unlike Don Juan, he never disguises himself or assumes other identities to seduce them.

No, the governor likes to cite he’s just Italian as if to say, you know how Italians are in Rome towards women, ever flirting, sometimes pinching them on the rear end as they walk by. (That’s still a custom?) Or demonstrably admiring certain parts of their anatomy. Va-va-voom!

Actually, for men fooling around in ancient Rome was legal, friendly, very public and (perhaps for some today wistfully) widespread. Even Roman men of the highest social status were free to engage women for love without incurring moral disapproval, so long as they demonstrated self-control and moderation in the frequency and enjoyment of such acts of pleasure.

Latin literature portrays readily obliging women as plentiful in those sordid times, but today women are strikingly (better believe it, bud) different!

Most women today are straight arrows whose minds are on work, not play . . . on achieving, not serving or pleasing the CEO, that is if they haven’t deservingly risen to that rank themselves.

Modern working women today are through with being treated as just playthings in offices or managed and manipulated by older men in power in Hollywood.

So men, especially governors and presidents, particularly ex-presidents, better treat all women with utmost courtesy, respect and appreciation.

Or governors, they will have your a__!

