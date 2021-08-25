Coral Springs Center for the Arts to Present “Three Dog Night” Live in Concert

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced an upcoming concert by the legendary THREE DOG NIGHT, the classic rock band with 21 Top 40 Hits including Joy to the World, Easy to be Hard, An Old Fashioned Love Song, One, Eli’s Coming, Celebrate, and many more.

Tickets for THREE DOG NIGHT go on public sale this Friday, August 20, starting at 10 am. by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

October 17 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

THREE DOG NIGHT

Live In Concert

Now in its 5th decade, THREE DOG NIGHT claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music: In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more “Top 10” records, moved more records (including three #1 singles), or sold more concert tickets. Songs by the GRAMMY-nominated band weave through the fabric of pop culture to this day—whether on the radio, where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials, or in major motion pictures—songs like Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Joy to the World, Black and White, Shambala and One serve to heighten emotions and crystalize the continuing popularity of THREE DOG NIGHT. The band’s now famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”.

Ticket Prices start at $42