Chet Hanks doubles down on his anti-vax statements

Chet Hanks states that he doesn’t have to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks posted a video on Instagram after receiving criticism for ridiculing mask-wearing, downplayed Covid-19 as “the flu” and lied about contracting the virus.

“OK, I’m gonna keep this real simple for you guys. Real simple. OK. Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine…I have the right to not get that s—,” says Hanks in the Instagram video.

Hanks continued by stating that his immune system was strong enough to not get vaccinated, despite his parents being hospitalized for Covid-19 last year. “I wanted to [get the vaccine], but my immune system said, ‘it’s good.’ OK. It doesn’t need to be tampered with it said, ‘it’s good,’” says Hanks.

Hanks ended his video mentioning the FDA and aliens. “OK, let’s be real — 99 percent of your motherfuckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection. OK, there’s more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you,” says Hanks.