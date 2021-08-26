Brazilian Consulate delegation visit to Boca Raton

As part of their Opportunities Development Ecosystem, the Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative hosted its third International Economic Development Round Table on August 24, 2021.

HEI Florida is an agent of change in the community, by opening a space where Diplomatic Corps, Economic Development Agencies, Corporations, Entrepreneurs, and Non-Profit Organizations join efforts to support the creation and operation of diverse, sustainable Hispanic Small Businesses in South Florida through business acculturation Training and Coaching Programs.

In this session. HEI hosted the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami represented by Rodrigo Fonseca, Deputy Consul and head of the economic affairs and trade promotion and Bruno Slomp , technical assistant of the economic affairs and trade promotion office at the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, along with representatives from Enterprise Florida, Research Park at FAU, Florida SBDC at FAU, Lebolo Construction Management, Inc, World Trade Center Palm Beach, and Heizer Corporation.

The discussion centered on the topics of foreign investment, construction, technology and global ventures, agriculture, and the resources available for entrepreneurs relocating to South Florida. These round tables open the dialogue between local leaders and Latín American representatives to explore avenues for collaboration and a positive impact on economic development.