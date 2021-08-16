Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County 8th Annual Youth of the Year Dinner

Boca Raton, FL – Guests will gather to hear the inspiring stories of seven local teens who are vying for the Palm Beach County Youth of the Year title. Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members. Each year one exceptional Club member is selected to be the Palm Beach County Youth of the Year. To achieve this high honor Club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

Seven finalists selected from Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County are each awarded a four-year Florida Prepaid College scholarship. A final winner will be chosen based on individual speeches delivered at the event by these finalists. The winner of this competition will receive a 4-year University Scholarship, including room, board, and applicable fees.

With the support of the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation, this program provides a 4-year Florida Prepaid College scholarship to each of the seven Club Youth of the Year finalists, and a 4-year University scholarship, including room, board, and applicable fees for the County Youth of the Year winner.

WHEN: Friday, February 25, 2022 | 6:00pm – 9:30pm

PRICE: Individual Ticket: $225 | Sponsorships: $2,500 – $20,000

WHERE: Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – 100 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL 33462

CHAIRMEN: Olympia Bishop & Wilder Regalbuto

Honorary Chairmen: Danielle H. Moore & Lesly Smith

For event information, please contact Nicole Miranda, by calling 561-676-5472, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.bgcpbc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership, and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. The Clubs provide more than a safe, fun, and constructive alternative to being home alone – they offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. The 17 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.