Boomers Boca Raton Continues Enhanced Health and Safety Measures

Boca Raton, FL – With the COVID-19 Delta variant affecting the nation, Boomers is continuing to provide clean, safe fun for guests. With limited options to get out of the house and engage in fun activities with friends, peers and loved ones, Boomers has adapted their operations to meet Florida’s guidelines to continue to be a destination for a fun-filled outing. Per CDC guidelines, guests and team members are required to wear masks indoors. With the ever-changing guidelines, it is advised to visit the website prior to arrival for any updated CDC recommendations.

Boomers is open daily with enhanced health and safety measures. Rides, bathrooms, and high touch areas are rigorously cleaned throughout the day and numerous, accessible sanitation stations are placed throughout the park. Guests can unleash fun on outside attractions that include Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Thunder Road Go-Karts, Lil’ Thunder Rookie Go-Karts and Batting Cages. Inside attractions include Lazer Tag and a state-of-the-art Arcade.

To decrease the spread of germs, Boomers is now offering contactless payment option through mobile ordering. Guests can pre-order food before they arrive or while they play! Relax after a fun day and unwind in the air-condition Chill Zone where guests can eat and drink as well as watch sport games on flat screen TV’s.

“From the paperless food ordering to the Cabana area for our guests to have more space and enjoy their day additionally at Boomers, our team has been hard at working creating a more comfortable, safe environment,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks. “The continued enhanced safety protocols have become the new norm for our team members. We are instilling confidence in the public as we go above and beyond to provide a clean place for fun. Our team members are delighted to see our guests enjoying their day at Boomers in such uncertain times.”

As directives come out from their respective states, Boomers Parks will comply and open or close attractions as indicated to ensure guests can confidently enjoy their visit. It is highly recommended to visit the website prior to arrival for any updates.

For information on Boomers Boca Raton current operating hours, attractions, safety measures, mobile ordering and promotions, visit: https://boomersparks.com/boca.

About APX

APX is a privately held company with six family entertainment centers and two water parks located in California, Florida, and New Jersey. APX provides best-in-class out-of-home entertainment assets operated with a commitment to excellence, to the communities they serve, and to delivering value that exceeds expectations.